abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Trading Down 0.3%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.58. 41,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 62,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

