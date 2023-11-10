ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ADTRAN by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 328.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.