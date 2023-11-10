Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.89. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 68,690 shares traded.

Africa Oil Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

