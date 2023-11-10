Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.88.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
