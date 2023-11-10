Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,193,000 after buying an additional 173,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 455,833 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $826,000.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

