Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE:IGT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About International Game Technology

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.