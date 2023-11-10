Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,294 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

