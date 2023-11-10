Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 22,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 138,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.79. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

