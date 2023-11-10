Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

