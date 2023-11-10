Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 472,646 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.