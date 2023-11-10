Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,737,203 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112,768 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $1,269,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,198,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 86,544 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 54,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

AMZN opened at $140.60 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

