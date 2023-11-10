ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.42

Shares of ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $4.02. ANA shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,107 shares changing hands.

ANA Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About ANA

(Get Free Report)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.