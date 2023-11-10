Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

