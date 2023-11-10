Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.04.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.