Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALDX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of ALDX opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,321 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

