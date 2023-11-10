Analysts Offer Predictions for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

THS stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.76 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

