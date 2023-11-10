Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Toromont Industries (TIH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH):

11/2/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Toromont Industries was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$116.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$120.00.

11/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$127.00 to C$123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:TIH opened at C$110.36 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$96.20 and a one year high of C$117.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$109.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.02.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total transaction of C$693,126.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

