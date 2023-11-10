Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Matson (MATX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matson (NYSE: MATX) recently:

11/1/2023 – Matson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2023 – Matson had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Matson had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Matson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2023 – Matson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2023 – Matson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Matson was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $89.59 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86.

Get Matson Inc alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,868 shares of company stock worth $2,224,961. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Matson during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.