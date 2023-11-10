Andres Gluski Purchases 50,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AES stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 2,315.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AES by 5,703.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,094 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth about $52,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
