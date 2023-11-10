Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 695,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 728,236 shares.The stock last traded at $1.78 and had previously closed at $1.76.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $840.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

