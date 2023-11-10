Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $224.95

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.95 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 222.54 ($2.75). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 231 ($2.85), with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Anpario from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 340 ($4.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Anpario Price Performance

Anpario Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.95. The firm has a market cap of £56.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading

