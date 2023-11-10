Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.