Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $182.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average is $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

