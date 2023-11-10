AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 2919490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at $379,104,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

