Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 107,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

