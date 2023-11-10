Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCUS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,413,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.



