Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 21,143 LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $496,389.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,646,555.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $98,719.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,314,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 80,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $496,389.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,836,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,646,555.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,237 shares of company stock worth $1,389,099 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.