Arizona State Retirement System Has $215,000 Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMK opened at $25.01 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

