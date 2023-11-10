Arizona State Retirement System Has $224,000 Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 133.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $249,641.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,198. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

