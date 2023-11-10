Arizona State Retirement System Invests $223,000 in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merus by 61.1% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 151,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Merus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 217,433 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Merus by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 474,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Merus

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.