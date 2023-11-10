Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,140 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $10,345,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $7,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,686,717 shares in the company, valued at $137,902,887.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,686,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,902,887.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $294,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,792,182 shares of company stock worth $40,581,199. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -123.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

