Arizona State Retirement System Takes $233,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Dorian LPG Stock Performance
LPG stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $39.15.
Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
