Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $34,844.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,956,790.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $34,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,790.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,420 shares of company stock worth $2,024,901. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Udemy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.