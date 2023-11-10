Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Artivion worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,729,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 121,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $548.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Artivion from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

