Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya Sells 11,408 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE WGO opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

