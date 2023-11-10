Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Shares Down 0.9%

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335.50 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.15). 176,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 122,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.18).

Asia Dragon Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £378.91 million, a PE ratio of -746.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.68.

Asia Dragon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Asia Dragon’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Asia Dragon’s dividend payout ratio is -1,555.56%.

About Asia Dragon

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

