ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1084 per share. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

