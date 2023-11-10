Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($25.67).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.15) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,335 ($28.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,034.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,985.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm has a market cap of £17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,457.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,488 ($18.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,342 ($28.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.80 ($0.57) per share. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 4,631.58%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

