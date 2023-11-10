Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Sunday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.
ALA has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.
AltaGas Trading Down 1.5 %
ALA stock opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$21.25 and a 12-month high of C$27.66. The stock has a market cap of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 5,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.26, for a total transaction of C$136,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 54.63%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
