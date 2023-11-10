Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Cargojet Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$87.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

