Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Cargojet Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

View Our Latest Report on CJT

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT opened at C$87.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.