Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 75,002 shares traded.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.21.
About Athena Gold
Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.
