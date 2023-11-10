Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.08 and traded as low as C$10.33. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 28,089 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Fundamental Research set a C$13.97 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$455.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.56, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 106.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

