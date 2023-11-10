Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($4.05) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.95). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.