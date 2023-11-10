B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PLYM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $939.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,438,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 357,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,139,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,771,000 after acquiring an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,790,000 after acquiring an additional 344,683 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.50%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

