B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

