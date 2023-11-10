B. Riley Weighs in on EverQuote, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

EverQuote Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of EVER opened at $8.22 on Thursday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,341,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 666,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,570.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 338,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 318,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

