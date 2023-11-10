Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.