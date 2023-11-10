Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.79.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
