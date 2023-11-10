Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) & HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Baltic International USA has a beta of 27.9, indicating that its stock price is 2,690% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and HORIBA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -3.41 HORIBA $2.07 billion N/A $260.89 million $7.21 7.08

Profitability

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HORIBA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Baltic International USA and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% HORIBA 14.66% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baltic International USA and HORIBA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

HORIBA beats Baltic International USA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate warrants and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

