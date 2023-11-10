Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 183,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.