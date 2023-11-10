Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 424,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nomura by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMR opened at $3.98 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

