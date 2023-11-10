Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,919,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,708,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

